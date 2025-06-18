Ever since Ayesha shared the video on her official Instagram handle, it has gone viral on the internet. Till now, the video has gained over 48 million views, numerous comments and likes.

Isha Malviya's debut Marathi music video, "Shaky Shaky," has become a massive hit, perfectly blending contemporary sounds with Marathi pop culture. Lately, everyone on social media has been dancing to this song and creating reels. Interestingly, Isha Malviya's friend and her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, who is now a close friend, was also seen dancing to this song.

Ayesha Khan rocked the Marathi look in a blue saree and delivered an outstanding performance to this song, which is now going viral. Ayesha also posted a congratulatory message. The post includes a video call of them recreating the song's hook steps. Ayesha's message for Isha was filled with admiration for her achievements, highlighting their close relationship.

Celebrities like Gauhar Khan, Rashmi Desai and Kashish Kapoor could not hold themselves from praising her beautiful dance moves.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "I guess the best expressions after the great Madhuri Dixit, while dancing !! No doubts about it," another said, "God know how many times I would have seen this. So so good."

A third user called her "winner of this trend," while a forth user said, "Brilliant performance."

"Finally I found an endless reel," said a fifth user.

Meanwhile, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan, who became friends during their time on Bigg Boss 17, have maintained their bond. After the show, they were seen together at various events, including Vicky Jain’s house, and worked together on Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s debut production ventures. Ayesha starred in Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Le, while Isha appeared in Lovely Lolla. Their presence at launch events and success parties further solidified their friendship beyond professional collaborations.

Regarding the song Shaky, sung by Sanju Rathod, Isha shared insights on the music video set. She mentioned that the atmosphere was lively, with everyone speaking Marathi, and she enjoyed observing their interactions.

Isha also shared a challenging experience from the filming of "Shaky." She mentioned that wearing a heavy lehenga, weighing between 40-45 kgs, was the most difficult part. Despite the weight, she had to perform the entire dance sequence, including the "Shaky" step.

Ayesha Khan's upcoming project

Ayesha Khan, recently seen in "Jaat" with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, is preparing for her next project. She has a film with Sunny Kaushal in the works, a detective comedy also starring Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr, which finished filming earlier this year.