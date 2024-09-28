Big win for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Japanese Magazine puts NMACC among the best cultural centres in the world

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has gained international recognition as one of the world's top cultural centers.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has made its mark by being included in the list of the world's top cultural centers. This is a significant milestone, as it is the first time an Indian cultural center has gained international recognition. Located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex of Mumbai, NMACC is designed in the shape of a lotus, reflecting the essence of Indian culture.

According to Madame Figaro magazine, NMACC was established by Nita Mukesh Ambani in 2023 with the vision of bringing the best of global art to India and showcasing India's finest art to the world. The center hosts a wide range of cultural events in its various theaters and art houses. These events include exhibitions by Indian artists, classical music and dance performances, Broadway musicals, and theatrical presentations. NMACC is transforming the landscape of Indian art and culture, providing a platform for creativity and expression.

In addition to NMACC, the list includes several other prestigious cultural centers, such as the Richard Gilder Center in New York, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the Dead End Gallery in Amsterdam, Sotheby’s Maison in Hong Kong, the Bangkok Art Biennale, and Dark Matter in Berlin.

As a unique cultural hub in India, NMACC aims to preserve and promote the rich heritage, art, and culture of the country. This initiative by Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is not only significant for India but also seeks to create a global impact in the realm of arts and culture. By fostering creativity and artistic collaboration, NMACC is poised to become a key player in the global cultural scene.

