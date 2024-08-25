Big update on new Bihar bullet train, these 5 cities will have stations as part of the project, it's speed...

Preparations for this are underway, and a 60 km long elevated railway track will be built in Patna district

Residents of Bihar will soon be able to travel on a bullet train. The bullet train will pass through several districts, including the capital, Patna, with stations being constructed in many districts. Preparations for this are underway, and a 60 km long elevated railway track will be built in Patna district. The route has already been determined, according to reports.

This project is part of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited's plan for the Delhi-Varanasi-Patna-Howrah-Kolkata high-speed rail corridor.

In Bihar, the bullet train will run through five districts: Buxar, Arrah, Jehanabad, Patna, and Gaya, travelling at a speed of 350 km per hour. Each district will have its own station. In the first phase, stations will be built in Buxar, Patna, and Gaya, while stations in Arrah and Jehanabad will be constructed in the second phase.

According to reports, In Patna district, 135.06 hectares of land will be acquired for the elevated track and station, which will span 60 km.

The bullet train track in Patna district will pass through 58 villages, with an elevated track and a 61 km long road being constructed underneath. The train will connect Delhi and Kolkata, passing through various locations, including Varanasi, Buxar, Patna, and Howrah.