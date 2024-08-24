Twitter
Viral

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

The project includes 24 river bridges in total, with 20 in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Out of these, 10 bridges in Gujarat have already been completed

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...
TRENDING NOW

India is preparing to launch its first bullet train by 2026, with significant progress being made on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor. A key part of this project is the construction of a 1.4 km-long bridge over the Narmada River in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

The bridge is designed with well foundations, a deep foundation type used to support heavy structures in rivers. According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), 19 out of the 25 planned foundations have already been completed. Work on the bridge's superstructure has also begun.

The Narmada High-Speed Rail (HSR) bridge is the longest river bridge in Gujarat and includes 25 well foundations. Five of these wells are over 70 metres deep, with the deepest reaching 77.11 metres. Four of these foundations will surpass the height of the Qutub Minar, one of India’s tallest structures.

Despite facing challenges, such as the "tilt" and "shift" of wells due to natural forces like tidal waves and high river flow, construction continues. The monsoon season in September 2023 further complicated efforts, with heavy rainfall causing the release of 18 lakh cusecs of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. This damaged a temporary steel bridge, submerged construction cranes, and disrupted electrical connectivity at the site.

The project includes 24 river bridges in total, with 20 in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Out of these, 10 bridges in Gujarat have already been completed.

