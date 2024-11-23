Previously, travellers only needed to show hotel bookings and return tickets at the airport when asked by immigration officers

The Dubai Emigration Department has introduced stricter guidelines for tourist visa applications, making hotel bookings and return tickets mandatory. They will now have to submit hotel booking documents with a QR code and a copy of their return ticket. Travel agencies are responsible for ensuring compliance, and failure to meet these requirements could cause delays.

Under the new rules, only travel agencies can apply for tourist visas, while visit visas can also be processed by individuals, families, or trading companies. The same documentation requirements apply to both types of visas. Applicants must also provide proof of financial resources, with a minimum of 5,000 Dirhams for a two-month visa or 3,000 Dirhams for a three-month visa.

Previously, travellers only needed to show hotel bookings and return tickets at the airport when asked by immigration officers. Now, these must be submitted upfront. The updated rules have already been enforced for citizens of Pakistan and several African nations. However, it remains unclear whether expatriates in the UAE will need to follow similar requirements when applying for family visit visas.

Indian travellers have several visa choices, including a 14-day visa-on-arrival, a non-extendable 60-day visa, and a five-year multiple-entry visa. The visa-on-arrival option is extendable by 14 days if specific criteria are met, such as holding a valid visa for the USA, UK, or EU. The five-year visa, introduced recently, aims to promote tourism and frequent travel between India and Dubai.

These changes aim to streamline the application process and enhance compliance but have led to delays for some applicants struggling with the new requirements. Travellers are advised to carefully prepare their documents before applying.