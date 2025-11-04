BIG trouble for Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah, FIR lodged in Kashmir over...; know what's the case here

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone
The edtech company Physics Wallah has found itself in the midst of a controversy after one of its advertisements sparked concerns over damage to the Valley's ecology. The advertisement, which was meant to promote the company's initiative 'Toofan' for students of Classes 9 to 12, featured six black Scorpio vehicles driving through the Baderkote forests in Tangmarg near Baramulla's Gulmarg.
The video, which was uploaded on YouTube, showed the vehicles being driven through the forest area and lush pastures, sparking outrage among many who questioned how a company that "vandalises" the Valley's fragile ecosystem can teach students about conservation. The video clearly showed that the vehicles were driven off-road over the green meadows in the forest area, resulting in damage to various herbs and other flora of the forest.
An FIR was registered at the Tangmarg police station on the complaint of Forest Range Officer Gulmarg, Iftikhar Ahmad Qadri. The complaint states that the video was shot in the forest area of Baderkote forest block without any permission from the competent authority of the forest department. The forest officer's complaint further adds that the video clearly showed that the vehicles were driven in a manner that caused damage to the forest ecosystem.
Police have registered cases under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief, causing loss or damage to government property, and criminal trespass, along with sections of the Indian Forest Act. The Indian Forest Act 1927 and Forest Conservation Act 1980 were also violated, according to the complaint.
The incident comes 20 days after police booked several YouTubers for damaging the fragile ecosystem in the Breinwar forest area of central Kashmir's Budgam. A video showing them driving through Budgam's pastures and meadows had similarly sparked outrage, prompting Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohidin to order an FIR.
The police are now investigating the matter and have taken cognizance of the offense. The investigation will determine the extent of damage caused to the forest ecosystem and the liability of the company and its officials involved in the advertisement. Physics Wallah, which has several branches in Kashmir, is yet to issue a statement on the matter.