Big spider crawls out of man's ear, viral video terrifies netizens

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered what your first reaction would be if you came across a spider? Would you flee in terror or carefully observe it from a safe distance? What if the spider crawled on your skin or, worse, crawled into your ear canal? This alone can send chills down your spine. Unfortunately, a man's nightmare became a reality, and a video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Oddly Terrifying, a Twitter page, shared an undated video of the same.

The viral video shows a man lying down while the liquid is injected into his ear. As the liquid is poured in, a live spider crawls out, shocking both the man and the audience. However, DNA could not identify the authenticity of this video.



Since being shared, the video has been viewed 5.7 million times and has garnered several likes and comments.

Reactions from netizens:

"Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on," one person wrote in the post's comments section. "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out" said another. "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had 'something in his ear.' As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran," a third person added. To get it out, I put my ear under the light.