Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Big spider crawls out of man's ear, viral video terrifies netizens

he viral video shows a man lying down while the liquid is injected into his ear. As the liquid is poured in, a live spider crawls out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Big spider crawls out of man's ear, viral video terrifies netizens
screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered what your first reaction would be if you came across a spider? Would you flee in terror or carefully observe it from a safe distance? What if the spider crawled on your skin or, worse, crawled into your ear canal? This alone can send chills down your spine. Unfortunately, a man's nightmare became a reality, and a video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Oddly Terrifying, a Twitter page, shared an undated video of the same.

The viral video shows a man lying down while the liquid is injected into his ear. As the liquid is poured in, a live spider crawls out, shocking both the man and the audience. However, DNA could not identify the authenticity of this video. 


Since being shared, the video has been viewed 5.7 million times and has garnered several likes and comments.

Reactions from netizens: 

"Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on," one person wrote in the post's comments section. "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out" said another. "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had 'something in his ear.' As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran," a third person added. To get it out, I put my ear under the light.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.