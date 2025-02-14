Dharavi slum redevelopment project achieves milestones with 50,000 surveys completed for rehabilitation.

Dharavi, one of the most well-known and densely populated slums in the world, is set for a major transformation under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). Covering just 2.39 sq. km, this slum in Mumbai is home to anywhere between 300,000 to a million people, making it one of the most crowded residential areas globally.

The history of Dharavi dates back to 1884 when a large number of people migrated from rural areas to Mumbai in search of jobs. Over time, industries grew, and so did the population in the slum. Today, people live in small houses and cramped spaces, with rents for a tiny 100-square-foot shanty costing between ₹2,500 and ₹3,500 per month. A one-bedroom chawl in Dharavi can cost anywhere from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000 per month.

Massive Survey Completed for Rehabilitation

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project has now achieved a significant milestone, completing over 50,000 door-to-door surveys. This is the largest slum rehabilitation survey in Mumbai’s history and plays a crucial role in identifying residents who qualify for better housing under the project.

A DRP official told PTI, “This is a record milestone for Mumbai’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). The progress is a big boost for survey teams and Dharavi residents, who are eager for redevelopment. Their active participation shows their commitment to Asia’s largest slum rehabilitation survey.”

In addition to the 50,000 surveys, officials have also completed numbering for 85,000 tenements. These steps are essential for determining who will be given new homes within the redeveloped Dharavi area.

India’s Largest Slum Redevelopment Plan

Dharavi’s redevelopment is expected to be India’s biggest slum rehabilitation effort. The project will rebuild around 1.5 lakh tenements, ensuring improved housing, better infrastructure, and economic opportunities while maintaining the dignity of the people living there.

The redevelopment is being led by Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL), an Adani Group-backed agency formed as a partnership between the Government of Maharashtra and the DRP/SRA. A spokesperson from NMDPL said, “After several failed attempts over the past decades, Dharavi’s redevelopment has finally taken off. Once completed, this project will set a global example for human-centric slum redevelopment. This milestone proves that we are committed to providing high-quality facilities.”

A previous survey conducted in 2007-08 had identified about 60,000 eligible tenements in Dharavi. However, as many structures have expanded to G+2 levels, the number of homes requiring rehabilitation has now increased to 1.5 lakh, according to a PTI report.

Rehabilitation Plan and Future Townships

Under the redevelopment plan, eligible residents will be given new homes within Dharavi itself. Those who are not eligible will be moved to modern townships in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These townships will not be like traditional congested high-rise buildings but will be well-planned communities with wide roads, green spaces, and proper water and sewage systems.

“The townships will include schools, hospitals, playgrounds, community centers, and shopping complexes,” the NMDPL spokesperson said. “This redevelopment will not only improve the lives of relocated Dharavi residents but also enhance infrastructure and living conditions for the larger Mumbai community.”

This project is a crucial step in improving the standard of living for thousands of people and modernizing one of Mumbai’s most famous areas.