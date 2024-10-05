BIG news for residents of Bihar, Vande Bharat trains to run between Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Patna from...

In a positive development for Bihar residents travelling during the festive season, Indian Railways is planning to introduce four new Vande Bharat or Amrit Bharat trains. These special trains will run from Delhi to major cities in Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Patna, aiming to ease travel during Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, and Diwali.

The Railway Board has taken steps to manage the high number of passengers travelling from New Delhi to Bihar during this period. Plans are underway to launch one special train each for the routes between Delhi and Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Patna. However, official confirmation from the railways is still pending.

According to reports, the special train service will have 22 compartments, including 13 for sleeping and 7 standard ones. According to PUMRE’s Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra, train 05585 will depart from Raxaul every Friday from October 4, 2024, to January 31, 2025, at 4:55 PM. Similarly, train 05586 will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal every Sunday at 4:35 PM.

In addition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a new Vande Bharat train between Sitamarhi in Bihar and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

This route aims to serve pilgrims travelling between the sacred Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, both highly important religious sites.