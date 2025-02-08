The country has uncovered nearly 1,200 metric tonnes of gold, which could provide a major boost to its economy

China has made two major gold discoveries in recent months, further strengthening its position as the world’s largest gold producer. The country has uncovered nearly 1,200 metric tonnes of gold, which could provide a major boost to its economy.

In November 2024, a massive gold deposit was discovered in Pingjiang County, Hunan province. The reserve is estimated to be worth 600 billion yuan ($82.9 billion) and contains around 1,000 metric tonnes of high-quality ore. This makes it one of the largest gold deposits ever found, surpassing South Africa’s South Deep Mine, which held the previous record of 930 metric tonnes. Preliminary studies indicate that the gold veins extend up to 2 kilometers deep, with potential reserves reaching even deeper.

Just two months later, in January 2025, China struck gold again. Another 168 metric tonnes of gold reserves were found across Gansu province, Inner Mongolia, and Heilongjiang province. These discoveries further cement China’s dominance in gold production.

China is already the world’s top gold producer, contributing about 10% of the global output in 2023, according to the World Gold Council. However, when it comes to gold reserves, the United States holds the largest stockpile at 8,133 tonnes, followed by Germany and Italy. China ranks sixth with 2,264.32 tonnes, ahead of India, which holds 840.76 tonnes.

With these new discoveries, China’s gold industry could see significant growth, increasing its mining capacity and economic influence in the global market.