Indian domestic airlines, including Air India, have launched special Diwali airfare deals for 2024, offering substantial discounts to attract travellers during the festive season. Full-service airlines are competing with low-cost carriers by slashing fares across various routes.

According to an analysis by travel portal Ixigo, reported by PTI, airfares on multiple domestic routes have dropped by 20-25% compared to last year. This reduction is attributed to an increase in airline capacity and a decline in oil prices.

Air India has rolled out several attractive offers. One-way tickets to and from Singapore start at Rs 7,445 for bookings made between October 8 and 14, with travel valid until November 30. Additionally, international flights to and from Singapore are available for as low as S$500 (around Rs 32,231), with booking open until October 14 for travel until March 2025. Special deals are also available for flights to Riyadh and Jeddah, starting at Rs 32,611. Air India is offering discounts on both business and economy class, alongside instant savings on domestic routes.

Other airlines are also offering promotions. Indigo had deals on flights starting at Rs 1,111 until September 30 and continues to offer up to 10% off for direct bookings. International carriers like Qatar Airways are providing 25% off on business class and 20% off on economy class for Diwali.

These festive season offers present a great opportunity for travellers to plan their trips while benefiting from reduced airfares.