Bhopal to Mumbai in 8 hours: Check distance, route, top speed to be...

The train will operate between Bhopal and Mumbai, offering a comfortable journey with sleeping arrangements

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:11 PM IST

Bhopal to Mumbai in 8 hours: Check distance, route, top speed to be...
A new Sleeper Vande Bharat train is set to be introduced on the Bhopal-Mumbai route. This route, which connects South India to North India, often faces high demand, making ticket booking challenging for travellers. The new Sleeper Vande Bharat train aims to ease these issues.

The train will operate between Bhopal and Mumbai, offering a comfortable journey with sleeping arrangements, as this train will be Vande Bharat Sleeper train. 

When will the service start?

According to a report by MP Tak, The service is expected to start with trials soon. The distance between Mumbai and Bhopal is approximately 800 kilometres, and while the journey currently takes around 15 hours by regular trains, the Sleeper Vande Bharat is anticipated to reduce the travel time to just 8-9 hours.

The speed of Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to be around 130 kmph.

Currently, all Vande Bharat trains in the country are seating-only, which can be uncomfortable for long journeys. This new sleeper train will provide a more comfortable option for passengers. The exact schedule and start date for the Bhopal-Mumbai Sleeper Vande Bharat train have not yet been announced, but the Railway Board is expected to release details soon.

