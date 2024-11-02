A viral Instagram video by user "Behaya" showcases the Bengali tradition of Bhoot Chaturdashi, sparking interest in the festival's unique customs and cultural significance.

A recent Instagram video by the user “Behaya” has gone viral, capturing the unique celebration of Bhoot Chaturdashi, a traditional Bengali festival that honors spirits and ancestors. The video has resonated widely, amassing thousands of views and comments as it shares a glimpse into this lesser-known celebration.

Bhoot Chaturdashi, often called “the Bengali Halloween,” takes place on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha, or the waning moon phase, right before Kali Puja and Diwali. This day is special in Bengali culture as it is believed that spirits of ancestors return to earth, and families light up their homes with fourteen earthen lamps, known as “choddo prodeep,” to guide these spirits home. Bengalis also consume fourteen types of leafy greens on this day, thought to ward off evil spirits and ensure well-being.

Behaya’s video has sparked interest by showcasing these customs, with viewers appreciating the traditional decorations, lighting of lamps, and the ambiance of mystery and reverence that surrounds Bhoot Chaturdashi. The video even includes a haunting yet warm narration of the myth behind the occasion, stirring nostalgia for many Bengali viewers and curiosity for others.

In the comments, followers have shared their own memories and stories related to Bhoot Chaturdashi, with some expressing a desire to revive these customs. For many outside of Bengal, this video has been an introduction to a different kind of Halloween, one rooted in the rich folklore of honoring spirits.

As Behaya’s video continues to circulate, it is inspiring renewed interest in traditional Bengali rituals, showing how a single video can revive cultural pride and bring communities closer in celebration.