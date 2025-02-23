The controversy started when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question on India’s Got Latent.

Comedian Samay Raina is in the news after the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and the India’s Got Latent show. While performing in Vancouver as part of his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour, he shared a funny conversation he had with fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat about the controversy. His joke made the audience burst into laughter.

Samay Raina’s joke on Tanmay Bhat

During his show, Raina spoke about the backlash from the India’s Got Latent controversy. As per a report by News18, film journalist Faridoon Shahryar shared what Raina said on stage.

"Maine Tanmay bhai se baat kiya, maine kaha Tanmay bhai jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh aisa hota hai ki bhook nahi lagti? Toh unhone kaha haan bhook nahi lagti aise mein. Maine kaha aap kaise mote ho gaye the phir?" (I spoke to Tanmay Bhat and asked, ‘When something like this happens, do you lose your appetite?’ He said, ‘Yes, you don’t feel hungry in such situations.’ So I asked, ‘Then how did you become so fat?’).

This comment had the audience laughing, as Raina used humour to talk about the situation.

India’s Got Latent controversy

The controversy started when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question on India’s Got Latent.

Because of this, multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other panellists of the show. The police later summoned them for questioning, making the situation even more serious.

Also read: 'Kaam par jaa rahi hoon': Dhanashree Verma makes first public appearance after confirming split from Yuzvendra Chahal