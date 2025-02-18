VIRAL
Recently, a couple made headlines by incorporating their diverse regional identities into their wedding invitation, drawing inspiration from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's iconic Bharat Jodo Yatra.
A wedding is a beautiful celebration that unites not just two individuals, but also their families. However, when a wedding transcends regional and cultural boundaries, it becomes a national celebration, fostering unity and solidarity among people from diverse backgrounds.
Taking to X, the bride Abhilasha Kotwal shared her wedding invite and tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Chopra. “When a wedding is more diverse than a coalition government, you know it’s special! @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi —our love story mirrors the vision you stand for. Will you bless it? She wrote.
"Inspired by the #BharatJodoYatra we are celebrating our #BharatJodoVivaah to celebrate a love that transcends boundaries, faiths & unites us as one.@RahulGandhi@priyankagandhi our marriage mirrors the vision you stand for, will you bless it?" she added.
She also personally delivered an invitation to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, sharing a heartwarming connection - her mother had designed and printed Priyanka Gandhi's wedding invitation years ago. In the invite, the bride is referred to as the ‘daughter of Jammu and Bengal’ while her groom Vinal William is ‘son of Punjab and Kerala’, highlighting their diverse backgrounds.
Netizens are loving the idea, with one user suggesting that Rahul Gandhi should attend the wedding, dubbed "Bharat Jodo Vivaah." Others have praised the couple for promoting unity and celebrating their diverse regional identities. As one user beautifully put it, "Blessings from all of us Indians who also believe that love is all you need! Real India, my India is simply this!"
