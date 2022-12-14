Search icon
Bhanu Pratap dances to Pakistani girl Ayesha's 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' in fan-made video, impresses internet

The viral reel shows Amitabh Bachchan aka Bhanu Pratap grooving to the catchy remixed beats of Lata Mangeshkar's ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’.

New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani girl, started a new trend when she posted a video of herself dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding. Many people have recreated the now-viral dance routine with their own spin. However, a video creator took the creative liberty of including Bhanu Pratap from the Sooryavansham movie in the clip, and it is simply impressive.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral reel shows Amitabh Bachchan aka Bhanu Pratap grooving to the catchy remixed beats of Lata Mangeshkar's ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’. The edit is created in such a way that it looks like Bhanu Pratap is making fun of repeating Ayesha’s dance moves in her video. he clip was posted by ‘manojchauhan70_’ on Instagram.

READ: Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

The video has received over 11 million views and 900,000 likes since it was shared on Instagram on December 9. After watching the video, netizens were highly impressed and called it better than the original one. 

“Suryavansham ki kheer ke nashe ,” expressed an Instagram user. “Dekha apne laparwahi ka natija ” posted another. “Or unke pote ne iss Song se frustrated hoke unko kheer kiladi ? Right Bois,” commented a third. “Bacchan sir is op but i hate this trend ,” wrote a fourth. 

In case you have not watched the Ayesha's viral dance video yet, here it is:

