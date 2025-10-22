FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of tilak ritual

For Bhai Dooj 2025, check the auspicious muhurat for tilak and the puja timings of the festival, which honours sibling bonds through prayers, rituals, and blessings for longevity.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 09:57 AM IST

Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of tilak ritual
    Bhai Dooj marks the beautiful finale of this joyous 5-day festival. It celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters through love, blessings, and the symbolic tilak ritual.

    Bhai Dooj 2025 date and muhurat

    According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi begins on October 22, 2025, at 8:16 pm and ends on October 23, 2025, at 10:46 pm. Since the tithi is valid during October 23, the festival of Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

    The most auspicious time for performing the tilak ceremony falls during the afternoon period. For New Delhi, the ideal time is 1:13 pm to 3:28 pm, while timings vary slightly across cities:

    ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Still looking for the perfect gift for your sister? Check out THESE thoughtful ideas under Rs 2000

    Mumbai: 1:33 pm-3:50 pm

    Kolkata: 12:30 pm-2:47 pm

    Bengaluru: 1:14 pm-3:35 pm

    Hyderabad: 1:10 pm-3:30 pm

    This is the most favourable window for sisters to perform the tilak ritual for their brothers and pray for their long life, happiness, and prosperity.

    Significance of Bhai Dooj

    Yama and Yamuna: According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna. She welcomed him with a tilak, served him sweets, and offered prayers for his long life. Yama granted her a boon that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day will enjoy a long and healthy life. Hence, Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya.

    Krishna and Subhadra: Another story says that after Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, he visited his sister Subhadra. She greeted him with a warm welcome, applied a tilak, and performed aarti. This loving exchange became the foundation of the modern Bhai Dooj ritual.

    ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

