'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange

Tharoor hit back at Bessant with a brilliant defence of India's position in his typical style.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's fiery vocabulary has long drawn people to the dictionary. But this time, the author and former diplomat found himself momentarily on the losing end of an online war of words.

It began when Tharoor resorted to X to respond to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, who called New Delhi "recalcitrant" for dilly-dallying on a bilateral trade deal. Talks are at a deadlock, especially over India's protectionist stance in sectors such as agriculture and dairy.

Tharoor hit back at Bessant with a brilliant defence of India's position in his typical style.

"I have heard some people accusing India of being 'recalcitrant'. I would say it is better to be recalcitrant than to be submissive, docile or silent in the face of injustice," he wrote.

Entry by X user 'sagarkasm'. Known for his memes and witty sense of humour, Sagarkasm hit back at the Congress leader with a flowery word salad.

He tweeted, "That's right Shashi, but what about the abandonment of camaraderie in the blatant franchise by the bigots at the behest of a poor and disingenuous signal?"

The always eloquent Tharoor was momentarily taken aback - or at least amused - and gave an unusually simple reply in Hindi: "Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?"

Social media reaction

"Bhai, Shashi ko hindi type karwa diya," one user wondered. "Tharoor too got confused," another wrote.

A third said, "I think most of us have the same question about your initial post."

Also read: From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

