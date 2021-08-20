Bhabhi-Devar ki masti! Sister-in-law grooves to hit Haryanvi song with brother-in-law - WATCH viral video

Bhabha-Devar Dance off

Indian weddings are like a festival in a way where people gather to have fun and the people that have most of the fun are either jija-saali or bhabhi-devar ki jodi. The latest video that is making everyone swoon is of a Bhabhi-Devar duo dancing to a Haryanvi number while enjoying each other's company.

The relationship of Bhabhi-Devar is considered very pure just like mother-son or brother-sister as well and sometimes even as friends. At the time of the wedding, the brother-in-law takes up most responsibilities but at the same does not forget to have fun with his bhabhi. This latest video is going viral because of a Bhabhi-Devar dance-off.

In the video, the pair of Bhabhi-Devar can be seen rocking the dance floor together. While the sister-in-law danced in a green sari to a Haryanvi song, the brother-in-law was wearing a formal pant shirt. The guests were shocked and surprised to see the duo dance so well.

Have a look at the video:

The video is going viral at the moment but seems a little old but has taken the internet by storm. Instagram user Ankit Jangid has shared this video on YouTube which has been viewed more than 2.6 crore times.