Bhabhi-Devar ki masti! Sister-in-law grooves to hit Haryanvi song with brother-in-law - WATCH viral video

Watch this Bhabhi-Devar rock the dance floor - WATCH

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2021, 10:15 PM IST

Indian weddings are like a festival in a way where people gather to have fun and the people that have most of the fun are either jija-saali or bhabhi-devar ki jodi. The latest video that is making everyone swoon is of a Bhabhi-Devar duo dancing to a Haryanvi number while enjoying each other's company. 

The relationship of Bhabhi-Devar is considered very pure just like mother-son or brother-sister as well and sometimes even as friends. At the time of the wedding, the brother-in-law takes up most responsibilities but at the same does not forget to have fun with his bhabhi. This latest video is going viral because of a Bhabhi-Devar dance-off. 

In the video, the pair of Bhabhi-Devar can be seen rocking the dance floor together. While the sister-in-law danced in a green sari to a Haryanvi song, the brother-in-law was wearing a formal pant shirt. The guests were shocked and surprised to see the duo dance so well. 

Have a look at the video: 

The video is going viral at the moment but seems a little old but has taken the internet by storm. Instagram user Ankit Jangid has shared this video on YouTube which has been viewed more than 2.6 crore times. 

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
