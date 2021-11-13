Bhabhi-Devar ki masti! Bride shocks guests by doing this at her wedding - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are all about having fun and even a better opportunity to make relationships that last a lifetime. One of the most special and fun relations that is formed during the wedding is of the bride and her brother-in-law, the groom's younger brother. Sometimes it can also be the groom's best friend.

This relationship can be viewed in many ways - friends, brother and sister and the bride sometimes also signifies as the brother-in-law's mother. No matter what, the chemistry between the bride and her brother-in-law is always fun to watch. They are also called Devar-Bhabhi.

In a recent viral video, a sister-in-law (bride) was seen having fun with her brother-in-law at her wedding. The video is from the 'jaimala' ceremony where the bride and groom have to exchange garlands as a ritual but here the friends of the groom make it difficult for the bride to put the garland across the groom's neck in which is also considered as a fun activity.

Take a look at the video:

Just before the jaimala ceremony, the groom is seen sitting on the stage in his chair and beside him are sitting his friends. Now, when the bride approaches the chair on stage to sit, none of the groom's friends makes space for her. Surprisingly, the bride does not back down and goes ahead and sits on the lap of the groom leaving everyone shocked.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account called Trending Wedding Couples along with the caption, "Bhabhi se paanga mat lena devar ji." The video has been viewed more than 1 lakh 77 thousand times so far and has been liked by over 12,000 people.