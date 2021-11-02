Bhabhi burns the dance floor on popular Bollywood number at devar's wedding - WATCH viral video

Netizens are having a gala time viewing wedding videos these days and what most trikes a chord with people are videos depicting the beautiful relationship between Jija-Saali or Bhabhi-devar or Bhabhi-Nanad.

The relationship between a brother-in-law (devar) and a sister-in-law (bhabhi) is truly one of a kind. Like best friends, they share and hide each other's secrets from others and like siblings, they annoy each other and at the same time, they are each other's biggest support. This relationship is considered a combination of motherhood and friendship. Now one such video depicting this cute bhabhi-devar relationship has gone viral on Internet, where the groom's sister-in-law shows her dancing prowess in from of the newly-weds.

The Bhabhi is the one who shoulders responsibilities at her brother-in-law's wedding and at the same time, adds the fun element.

In the video that goes viral, devar can be seen standing quietly with his bride when bhabhi suddenly comes on stage and starts dancing. Her dance won the hearts of not only Devar-Devrani but also everyone present there. Bhabhi is seen dancing to Hum Apke Hai Koun! 'Lo Chali Main, Apni Devar ki Baraat…' starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane.

As soon as it was uploaded to a YouTube channel called Queen's Wedding World, it went viral. It was viewed nearly a million times on YouTube. People are commenting a lot on this video. One user wrote, 'Bhabhi showed love and support for her brother-in-law, God bless you'.