FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting

Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose

SPPU Inaugurates International Summit on Generative Futuristic Systems

BrainTech Awards 2025: A prestigious night and a proud moment for India’s tech talent

Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in...

How Do Managed Farmland Companies Help Protect Land Boundaries and Handle Compliance?

Who is Sumaiya Rana? SP leader who rejected interview with Pakistani TV channel over Nitish Kumar hijab row

Barmer Collectorate receives bomb threat, IAS Tina Dabi says, 'This was a...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?

Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

HomeViral

VIRAL

Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose

Ever notice tiny holes near the charging port on smartphones? Know the real purpose of these small holes.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. From calling and messaging to entertainment and payments, we use them almost all day. Most users are familiar with common phone features like speakers, charging ports, earphone jacks, and volume buttons. However, many people notice one or two tiny holes near the bottom of their smartphone and often assume they are just part of the design.

These small holes are not decorative at all. They play an important role in improving call quality and overall phone performance.

Why smartphones have tiny holes at the bottom

The tiny hole found near the charging port or speaker usually houses a noise-cancellation microphone. This microphone becomes active automatically during phone calls, video calls, and sometimes while recording audio or video.

Its main job is to reduce background noise. When you talk on the phone, sounds like traffic, wind, or people talking nearby can interfere with your voice. The noise-cancellation microphone detects these surrounding sounds and filters them out. As a result, the person on the other end hears your voice more clearly.

If this microphone gets blocked by dust or damaged by water, call quality may drop significantly. The listener may hear an echo, disturbance, or muffled sound. That is why keeping these tiny holes clean and uncovered is important.

Tiny dots on top of smartphones

Apart from the bottom holes, many smartphones also have small black dots near the top of the screen or hidden inside the display. These are proximity and ambient light sensors.

The proximity sensor detects when the phone is close to your face. During calls, it automatically turns off the screen when you bring the phone near your ear. This prevents accidental touches and saves battery. The ambient light sensor adjusts screen brightness based on surrounding light conditions, making the display comfortable for the eyes.

Important tip for users

Never insert pins, needles, or sharp objects into these tiny holes. Doing so can damage microphones or sensors permanently. Use a soft brush or compressed air if cleaning is needed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'
Kiara Advani returns to spotlight stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'
'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react
'Ek picture bhi nahi milti nahi hai': Govinda's emotional speech goes viral
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, how climate shifts are transforming the weather?
Saudi Arabia witnesses rare snowfall after 30 years, what is behind weather chan
The New Engineering Standard: How LOADMATE Became a Global Synonym for Industrial Lifting
LOADMATE: The New Global Standard in Industrial Lifting
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose
Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement