Beyond charging, audio jack, why smartphones have tiny holes at bottom; know its purpose

Ever notice tiny holes near the charging port on smartphones? Know the real purpose of these small holes.

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. From calling and messaging to entertainment and payments, we use them almost all day. Most users are familiar with common phone features like speakers, charging ports, earphone jacks, and volume buttons. However, many people notice one or two tiny holes near the bottom of their smartphone and often assume they are just part of the design.

These small holes are not decorative at all. They play an important role in improving call quality and overall phone performance.

Why smartphones have tiny holes at the bottom

The tiny hole found near the charging port or speaker usually houses a noise-cancellation microphone. This microphone becomes active automatically during phone calls, video calls, and sometimes while recording audio or video.

Its main job is to reduce background noise. When you talk on the phone, sounds like traffic, wind, or people talking nearby can interfere with your voice. The noise-cancellation microphone detects these surrounding sounds and filters them out. As a result, the person on the other end hears your voice more clearly.

If this microphone gets blocked by dust or damaged by water, call quality may drop significantly. The listener may hear an echo, disturbance, or muffled sound. That is why keeping these tiny holes clean and uncovered is important.

Tiny dots on top of smartphones

Apart from the bottom holes, many smartphones also have small black dots near the top of the screen or hidden inside the display. These are proximity and ambient light sensors.

The proximity sensor detects when the phone is close to your face. During calls, it automatically turns off the screen when you bring the phone near your ear. This prevents accidental touches and saves battery. The ambient light sensor adjusts screen brightness based on surrounding light conditions, making the display comfortable for the eyes.

Important tip for users

Never insert pins, needles, or sharp objects into these tiny holes. Doing so can damage microphones or sensors permanently. Use a soft brush or compressed air if cleaning is needed.