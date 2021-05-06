Beware! SMS received by Android users claiming free COVID-19 vaccine registration is fake

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the third phase of the vaccination drive in India began on May 1, under which everyone above 18 years of age can receive the jab against the virus.

However, many states have raised issues over the shortage of vaccine jabs. Following which many have set up various platforms which use CoWIN API, the official COVID-19 vaccine registration platform, to help individuals find available vaccination slots near their location.

Now, a message is doing rounds on the internet that offers a simple solution to register for the COVID-19 vaccine by downloading a new app.

The SMS is primarily reaching Android users through the Messages app, and in reality, it's a link filled with malware. The malware was first spotted by researchers Lukas Stefano and MalwareHunterTeam last month. The development was shared by the researcher on Twitter.

As per Stefanko, the fake message being received by Indian Android users carries a link as well, "Registration for vaccine using COVID-19 app."

If a user installs the app, the fishy platform promises free registration. It also asks for permission to access contacts and other personal info. Android users receiving such messages are advised to avoid or simply delete the SMS.

Remember, those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination can only register for the COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN website, Android app, and Aarogya Setu app.