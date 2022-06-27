Beware! Know about electricity bill scam and how to avoid it

(Image Source: IANS)

With the digital revolution many online frauds have also surfaced. Now a new type of fraud has come to light and every person should be aware of it. Well, an SMS or WhatsApp message regarding the payment of outstanding electricity bills is send to the target. The message reads that if the bill is not cleared then the electricity supply will be cut.

The SMS also contains a private number of an alleged electricity officer on which the target is asked to converse. One victim also complains that he was called by one such scammer and was asked to download the TeamViewer app on his phone. This app gives control of your phone to other users. However, he was quick to understand that it was a scam.

Here we tell you how to avoid such types of fraud. For this you have to keep certain things in mind.

Things to keep in mind

Always verify where the message has come from if it is not from a known number.

Do not pay bills from unknown sources.

Do not install any app through the link in the message.

Be careful and cross check while making payments to someone's private number or account.

Do not call or click on the link in the message sent on your mobile.

Do not contact on the given number and do not share any of your information with them.

Pay outstanding electricity bills only from government's electricity department app.