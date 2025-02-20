Reliance Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Nita Ambani recently participated in the Harvard India Conference 2025, where she delivered a keynote address.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, philanthropist Nita Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh (From left to right)

Reliance Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Nita Ambani recently participated in the Harvard India Conference 2025, where she delivered a keynote address. She also engaged in a conversation with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School.

Meanwhile, a video of a rapid fire discussion from the event is making rounds on social media. During the rapid fire round, Nita Ambani was asked a number of questions including those about her favourite actor and more.

When asked whom she would choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Nita Ambani replied, "Ranbir, because my son Akash will be very happy—he’s his best friend.”

Moreover, she also revealed that her favourite Bollowood actor is Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B. On being asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, Nita chose the latter.

She was further asked, "Who would you rather have dinner with, Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates?” After a pause, Nita responded, "Ranbir Kapoor", making the crowd burst into cheers.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a strong friendship. He also attended the actor's intimate wedding to Alia Bhatt. Additionally, Ranbir-Alia and Akash-Shloka performed together at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, cementing their bond.