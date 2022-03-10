Better.com's Vishal Garg on firing spree again, sacks pregnant women on Women's Day

Digital mortgage company Better.com is in the headlines once again, for all the wrong reasons. After sacking 900 odd employees over a zoom call before Christmas last year, CEO Vishal Garg is on a firing spree once again.

More shockingly, the company laid off their employees, including pregnant women and expectant parents on International Women's day. As per reports, over 4000 employees were being sacked from Tuesday onwards.

Multiple employees of the organisation took to LinkedIn to share their shocking experiences as they were shown the door.

One woman revealed she didn't get informed by HR, instead, her computer simply shut down mid-way while she was responding to one of her clients.

Amanda Bullard wrote, "I did not find out through our payroll system, my bank account showing a severance check, or a phone call from HR. My computer just shut down in the middle of me responding to one of my clients."

Among those getting the sack were some employees who were pregnant, and one of them urged Better.com's CEO Vishal Garg and CFO Kevin Ryan to at least provide extended medical benefits to personnel who were fired on Women's Day.

An excerpt from the employees' post read, "Included in the laid-off crowd are women who are pregnant and trusted Better with their stability during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives. March is also women's history month where we look back and honor the sacrifices of women."

"As a father of four, I can confidently say pregnancy is undoubtedly a sacrifice and that every person on Earth should be grateful that someone sacrificed for them to be here. It is my hope that you two men, Vishal and Kevin, will be noble and chivalrous men who in the face of adversity will still reach out to protect those most vulnerable among us," it read further.

Last year, Vishal Garg had come under scanner after he laid off 900 employees over a zoom call ahead of Christmas. After the controversy erupted, the 43-year-old Indian origin Garg had stepped down from his post after facing a huge backlash but he returned to his post as CEO after a month's break.

Many employees were unsurprisingly unhappy with the call, and they also expressed their displeasure about the manner how they weren't even communicated about the layoffs.

"I understand that Better needed to do this to survive. What I don’t understand is how executives could allow it to be done so poorly… twice," wrote Amanda, whose laptop shut down abruptly mid-way through a meeting.

Another employee revealed how she had left her old job wherein she worked with a bank for a period of 10 years to join Better.com, only to get laid off in under 14 months.

For the unversed, Better.com was founded in 2016, the company which has its headquarters in New York, offers mortgaging and insurance products to its clientele via its platforms.