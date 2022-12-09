Search icon
Better than Pakistani girl Ayesha? video of Indian man dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare in wedding goes viral

Now, an Indian man has recreated the viral dance steps and grabbed the attention of the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: You can't have missed this video of Pakistani girl Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's yesteryears song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja if you're a frequent social media user. It is not an exaggeration to say that the internet is currently fascinated with this popular song. Many people are attempting to recreate the viral dance performance, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of these attempts. Now, an Indian man has recreated the viral dance steps and grabbed the attention of the internet. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @_alizakir_ and it has garnered more than 5.9 million views. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ali Zakir (@_alizakir_)

In the viral video, the man can be seen donning red kurta pajama and grooving to the trending Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja song in a wedding with absolute elegance and grace. His killer energy drew millions of eyes and a thunderous round of applause from netizens.  Undoubtedly he perfectly imitated Ayesha's dance steps, and you might find yourself watching him groove on repeat. 

The short segment has received 5.9 million views after being shared online. Netizens were awestruck by man's amazing moves and on-point recreation. They flooded the comment section with compliments. 

“Hamare chhore chhoriyo se kam hai kya ,” expressed an Instagram user. “Bs yhi baaki reh gaya tha wo didi kam thi k ye bhi ” posted another. “ I absolutely LOVED your dance moves man. Ignore your haters,youre so good Please come up with more love from pakistan,” commented a third. “Wholesome man,” wrote a fourth. 

In case you have not watched the Ayesha's viral dance video yet, here it is:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

 

 

