An adorable video of a woman dancing on 'Angaaron' song from 'Pushpa 2' has taken internet by storm, leaving netizens spellbound.

The clip, shared by Instagram, features the woman dressed in a beautiful saffron saree. She was also seen wearing a golden necklace along with a lovely pair of earrings.

As she started dancing on 'Angaaron', her on-point expressions stole the show.

"Angaaron. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣I’ve been juggling quite a bit recently but I’ll be back to making more videos soon! In the meantime, let me know if you like these types of informal videos!" the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"You dance like Shreya Ghoshal sings. Beautiful" an user wrote.

Another user commented, "The Smoothest, Cleanest, Awesomest version of this song that I have seen! That damn face looks like someone has let loose a whole line of firecrackers of emotions! And the moments… uff. What joy it was"

A third joined, "Better than original".