Headlines

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Batters with most fours in ODI World Cup history

7 Most visited monuments in India

10 Indian songs that have crossed  1 billion views on YouTube

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

HomeViral

Viral

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

A recent video showcasing an exceptionally graceful belly dance performance by an unidentified male dancer has taken social media by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In today's digital age, the abundance of talent on social media is a well-known phenomenon. The internet is frequently graced with remarkable displays of human skill, captivating audiences worldwide. Such is the case with a recent viral video, a belly dance performance of unparalleled grace and talent, which has left the online community buzzing with excitement and admiration.

The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, was initially shared on Twitter by the user @desimojito. In just 42 seconds, it encapsulated the essence of an exquisite belly dance performance. A male dancer, whose identity is not yet widely known, took the viewers on a mesmerizing journey. His every movement was a testament to the art of belly dancing, a dance form renowned for its fluidity and elegance. What set this performance apart was the dancer's seamless synchronization with the lively background music, each sway and twirl harmonizing with the peppy beats.

As the video made its way across the internet, it quickly garnered over 200,000 views and still counting. This widespread attention is not without good reason. Viewers have been effusive in their praise for the dancer's extraordinary talent, expressing their appreciation in the comments section of the post.

One enthusiastic user couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming, "This is absolutely brilliant. Love it!"

Another admirer chimed in with a comment that echoed the sentiments of many: "Truly brilliant and exceptionally gifted!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE