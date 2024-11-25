Barkat Arora’s latest performance has taken the social media world by storm.

Dance videos continue to dominate social media, with people of all ages showcasing their moves to evergreen tunes. From young children to the elderly, everyone seems eager to join in on the fun by creating engaging reels. The classic Radha song from Student of the Year inspired numerous performances, with one standout video quickly capturing the spotlight.

Barkat Arora’s latest performance has taken the internet by storm. Shared on her Instagram account @barkat.arora, the video features her performing an energetic dance to Radha, dressed in a striking blue long skirt, a sequined purple top, and a pink dupatta. Her graceful movements and expressive performance mesmerised viewers, with the video garnering over 200k views within just two hours of being posted.

The overwhelming response in the comments section reflects her talent, with fans showering her with compliments like "Aaj to princess Radha lag rahi hai," "You danced better than Alia Bhatt dear Gudiya," and "Love your expression cutie pie." Others called her "Very cute Radha," requested "Radha once more," and fondly referred to her as "Choti Alia," "cutie patotieee," and "expression queen."

Barkat's ability to connect with her audience through her performance highlights not just her exceptional dancing skills but also her knack for leaving a lasting impression with her charm and artistry.