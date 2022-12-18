Beti ka Pyar: Small girl takes care of visually impaired parents, viral video leaves netizens emotional

Screengrab

New Delhi: Our parents go to great lengths to make our lives easier and more pleasant. They try to give us anything they haven't gotten in their entire life. As a result, it is our primary responsibility to keep them happy and provide them with a fulfilling life. Now an emotional video showing a daughter taking care of her visually impaired parents has surfaced on the internet. The clip was uploaded on Instagram by video content creator Mith Indulkar and it has amassed more than 7.2 million views.

The video opens with a young girl in her school uniform sitting with her blind parents. They can be seen eating snacks outside a roadside food stall. When they are finished, the little girl not only assists them in cleaning, but also guides them out of the stall.

“I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Every day I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid,Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares you more than your parents, So, care them before they leaves you,” reads the video caption.

The video has garnered over 7.2m views and tons of reactions. Netizens wrote about how precious the clip is.

One person in the comments said, "God bless her. Bhgwan is bacchi pe kabhi koi aanch mat aane dena." A second person added, "Thay are my family. Thank you so much for sharing their bond. I'll surely share this reel with them. Gratitude" Another person wrote, "Please don't share... She is living her life with her parents peacefully.. Don't disturb her life... She is too innocent..." A fourth user commented, "mazing! is there a way we could get to know more about them? Would love to know if we as a community could be of service in any way to such a beautiful family."