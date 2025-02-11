Bachchan acknowledged Rohit Sharma's remarkable performance, ending his dry spell in international cricket with a stunning 119 off 90 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt tribute to Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, praising his outstanding leadership that led India to triumph over England. In his blog, Big B expressed admiration for Sharma's exceptional performance, which effectively silenced his critics.

In a thought-provoking entry, Bachchan began by reflecting on the often-overlooked importance of one's feet. He shared a personal anecdote, "Pairon ki aaj maalish ki, aur pata chala kitna sukh chupa hua tha mere liye. The feet we stand on, the ground it covers, and the distances it is used for, and at the end of the day, when it has been given a massage, is the realization of what has been missed all these years."

Bachchan acknowledged Rohit Sharma's remarkable performance, where he scored an impressive 119 runs against England. He deemed Sharma's achievement, saying it was "simply incredible" and the perfect way to silence critics - by exceeding expectations. The megastar also reflected on the human brain's immense potential, calling it an "instrument of unlimited capacity" and the largest data bank ever created.

His post read, "A slight fade in the main event, but the courageous beating given to the Brits in cricket... simply incredible, the best way to silence criticism is to perform beyond expectation … and Rohit did just that. An instrument of unlimited capacity, the largest data bank ever invented." He noted how the current generation is fascinated with cutting-edge technologies like IT, AI, VR, and AR, and how they're forging their own paths, often independently of their parents' advice.

Rohit Sharma ended his dry spell in international cricket with a stunning 119 off 90 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack. This impressive performance silenced doubts about his future in the sport, which had arisen due to a recent slump in form, including a poor showing in the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, 82, is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. On the film front, he was last seen on screen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.