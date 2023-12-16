Headlines

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Whether you seek tranquility or excitement, there's a perfect destination near Delhi-NCR to welcome 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and if you're in Delhi-NCR, you're in luck! There are plenty of amazing places near the city where you can celebrate the arrival of 2024 in style. Whether you're looking for a peaceful getaway or a vibrant party scene, there's something for everyone.

One of the best places to celebrate New Year's near Delhi-NCR is Agra. Known for its iconic Taj Mahal, Agra offers a unique and romantic setting to welcome the new year. You can enjoy a special dinner at one of the many luxurious hotels or take a stroll along the beautiful Yamuna River. The Taj Mahal is also illuminated at night, creating a magical atmosphere for the countdown.

If you're a nature lover, head to Jim Corbett National Park. Located in Uttarakhand, this wildlife sanctuary is a perfect destination for a serene New Year's celebration. You can go on a safari to spot tigers and other wildlife, or simply relax in the midst of nature. Many resorts in the area also organize special events and parties to make your New Year's Eve memorable.

For those who prefer a lively party scene, Gurgaon is the place to be. This bustling city is known for its vibrant nightlife and offers a wide range of clubs, bars, and restaurants to choose from. You can dance the night away to the beats of popular DJs or enjoy live music performances. Gurgaon also hosts several New Year's Eve events and parties, ensuring a fun-filled night.

Another great option is Jaipur, the Pink City of India. Known for its rich history and stunning architecture, Jaipur offers a unique cultural experience for New Year's celebrations. You can explore the majestic forts and palaces during the day and indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine in the evening. The city also hosts various cultural events and fireworks displays to mark the beginning of the new year.

Delhi-NCR offers a plethora of options for celebrating New Year's Eve. Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat or a lively party, there's a destination near the city that suits your preferences. So, gather your friends and loved ones, and get ready to welcome 2024 in style!

