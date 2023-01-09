'Besharam Rang' song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan gets a ghazal version.

Besharam Rang, a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan, is still creating buzz among people.

You must have seen, netizens and influencers dancing to the song in a different style. Several versions of the song have come up so far and most of them have left people stunned.

But now the hit track got a ghazal version from artist Soumya Mukherjee who is from Kolkata. The artist has shared a ghazal version of Besharam Rang on Instagram. A full ghazal version has also been shared by him on YouTube. So, without much ado, check the song below:

After listening to the ghazal version, netizens also reacted to the video. One user wrote, “I really wished the original song was ghazal…”. “This is way better than the original one…”, wrote the second one. "ya baat hai boss.... beautiful rendering loved it" wrote another user.

