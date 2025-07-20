Bengaluru woman’s traffic rant goes viral: Friend reaches Dubai before her drive ends

Recently, a 3-second clip that has garnered over 18 million views so far shows a woman ranting about Bengaluru's traffic.

Bengaluru is again making headlines for its traffic problem. Recently, a 3-second clip that has garnered over 18 million views so far shows a woman ranting about Bengaluru's traffic. The viral video has also received 1 million likes.

The video shared by food and travel bloggers Priyanka and Indrayani had a text overlay that read, "Dropped my friend at Bangalore airport to leave for Dubai. She reached Dubai and I am still stuck in Bangalore traffic."

"Based on true events. Tag people of Bangalore," the captain reads.

Watch here

Social media reactions

One user wrote, "In Bangalore 1km by car = 3 hour's and 1km by walk = 10 minutes.''

Another user said, ''Honestly, Bangalore needs an elaborate public transport system or else this will keep increasing.''

A third user commented, ''Not much difference between Mumbai traffic & Bangalore traffic.''

Another user wrote, ''Bro, I’m not even kidding, this actually happened to me. My sister was leaving for Mangalore, she boarded last minute and she had already reached Mangalore and I was still at home (not even exaggerating).''

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark dating rumours again after being spotted walking together in London