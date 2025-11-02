Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching

The comet's green glow is due to the fluorescence of diatomic carbon (C₂) when exposed to ultraviolet sunlight, not reflection.

A hazy green comet, officially named C/2025 A6 (Lemon), was briefly visible on the western horizon of Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Many people in the city shared photos of the comet on social media, showing its bright green coma and hazy dusty tail, visible for a few minutes before disappearing below the horizon.

One user tweeted, "I'm so happy that I saw a comet in the sky of Bengaluru today," while another wrote, "Saw something in the sky this morning. #बेंगलुरू #नममबेंगलूर."

Comet Lemon was first identified in January 2025 by astronomers at the Mount Lemon Observatory in Arizona, USA. As it approaches the Sun, it gradually brightens and is visible to binoculars in the Northern Hemisphere. However, its brightness fluctuates as jets of gas and dust are ejected from its surface due to solar heat, a process called outgassing.

Astrophotographer Deepak Choudhary, founder of astronomy outreach platform thegreatbeyond.in, took pictures of the comet from the roof of the Co-evolve high-rise in Bengaluru using the William Optics Zenithstar 61 Refractor Telescope. The images showed a green coma and a small, hazy dust tail, visible shortly before the comet plunged below the horizon.

The comet's green glow is due to the fluorescence of diatomic carbon (C₂) when exposed to ultraviolet sunlight, not reflection. Experts told The Hindu that this gas exists only in the coma and breaks down quickly, leaving its tail almost colourless.

Choudhary said that photographing the comet from a city with heavy light pollution was challenging. "The time it took to take the picture was only a few minutes before it fell too far. Urban astrophotography requires more precision than location," he told the publication.

