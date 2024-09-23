'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks

An Instagram influencer, Sugandh Sharma, has sparked widespread outrage after making controversial comments about North Indians in a video filmed in Koramangala, Bengaluru. In the viral clip, Sharma claimed that if all North Indians left Bengaluru, the city would be left empty, including its paying guest accommodations and popular pubs.

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from citizens and celebrities alike who deemed her statements disrespectful to the city’s rich culture and diversity. Many took to social media to express their displeasure.

Public figures like actor and rapper Chandan Shetty, actresses Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, as well as Bigg Boss contestants Rupesh Rajanna and Dhanraj, were among those condemning Sharma’s statements. Shetty simply responded with, "Please leave," while Gowda wrote, “If you think this is cool, nope it isn’t. You need Bengaluru more than anything else.”

Chaithra Achar responded with sarcasm, “If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers-less pubs.” She also encouraged Sharma to exit the city, suggesting it would benefit Bengaluru.

Other critics highlighted Bengaluru’s history, reminding Sharma that the city existed long before the influx of North Indians. One user stated, “People existed in Bengaluru even before you northies came here! We were all super content with our beautiful city until you overcrowded it.”

Another critic commented, "Don't talk on behalf of all Northies... You leave, that’s enough. Traffic will improve, and there will be more discipline without you."