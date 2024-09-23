'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

Anil Ambani's next big move, his company to take decision on...

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cleared UPSC, became IES officer, later resigned due to...

Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

Viral video: Little girl wows everyone with her dance moves, winning hearts online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cleared UPSC, became IES officer, later resigned due to...

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cleared UPSC, became IES officer, later resigned due to...

Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

6 jaw-dropping images of star formation captured by NASA

6 jaw-dropping images of star formation captured by NASA

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeViral

Viral

'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from citizens and celebrities alike who deemed her statements disrespectful to the city’s rich culture and diversity.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An Instagram influencer, Sugandh Sharma, has sparked widespread outrage after making controversial comments about North Indians in a video filmed in Koramangala, Bengaluru. In the viral clip, Sharma claimed that if all North Indians left Bengaluru, the city would be left empty, including its paying guest accommodations and popular pubs.

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from citizens and celebrities alike who deemed her statements disrespectful to the city’s rich culture and diversity. Many took to social media to express their displeasure.

Public figures like actor and rapper Chandan Shetty, actresses Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, as well as Bigg Boss contestants Rupesh Rajanna and Dhanraj, were among those condemning Sharma’s statements. Shetty simply responded with, "Please leave," while Gowda wrote, “If you think this is cool, nope it isn’t. You need Bengaluru more than anything else.”

 

 

Chaithra Achar responded with sarcasm, “If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers-less pubs.” She also encouraged Sharma to exit the city, suggesting it would benefit Bengaluru.

Other critics highlighted Bengaluru’s history, reminding Sharma that the city existed long before the influx of North Indians. One user stated, “People existed in Bengaluru even before you northies came here! We were all super content with our beautiful city until you overcrowded it.”

Another critic commented, "Don't talk on behalf of all Northies... You leave, that’s enough. Traffic will improve, and there will be more discipline without you."

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement