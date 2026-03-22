Bengaluru viral video: Lamborghini driver booked for dangerous flyover stunt | WATCH

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VIRAL
A Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru has landed in trouble for performing a dangerous stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road during the early hours on Saturday.
A video of a Lamborghini Huracan owner is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the driver is seen performing a drifting stunt in the middle of traffic at the Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road. An FIR has been registered against the vehicle owner by the Cubbon Park Police after tracing the registration details of the car. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.
Apart from this, an investigation is also underway to identify the driver at the moment when the stunt was performed for further action. A video of the car and picture showing its registration number was shared by user named CitizenReportIN on X, who wrote, ''Video from last night in Bengaluru. Lamborghini KA 05 NR 0009 seen repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction under a flyover while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk. @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please look into this and take action if required.''
Video from last night in Bengaluru. Lamborghini KA 05 NR 0009 seen repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction under a flyover while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk.@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please look into this and take action if required. pic.twitter.com/UuOHXljE5i— CitizenReportIN (@CitizenReprt) March 21, 2026
Replying to the post, the official X handle of the Bengaluru Traffic Police asked the user about the exact location. After the user's reply, the Bengaluru City Traffic handle tagged the relevant regional handle for further action. However, several netizens raised serious concerns about such incidents on busy roads by owners of supercars.
One user wrote, ''You’re tweeting as if they are gonna seize this car like they do with poor and middle class people who do stunts on their bikes. Max they will do is put a 1000 rupees fine.'' Another one wrote, ''Lamborghini’s belong to elites. So essays are enough.''
A third user commented, ''This is not just irresponsible, it’s criminally negligent. Public roads are not racetracks. Strict action, heavy penalties, and licence suspension are the bare minimum. Please act before this kind of behaviour leads to a fatality.''