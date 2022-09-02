Bengaluru Uber rider shares heart-warming incident with driver, goes viral

Photo: LinkedIn

A heartwarming incident that occurred on an Uber ride was shared by a passenger. Harsh Sharma, a man, posted a touching story about his Uber driver, Ravi, on LinkedIn. In the lengthy post, the user described how a stranger in a different place made him feel at home and regarded him as his own child.

Harsh Sharma wrote on LinkedIn about how his Uber driver's thoughtful gesture helped him feel at ease and at home in an unfamiliar place. According to Harsh, Ravi saw how exhausted he was as a result of not getting enough sleep on the flight, compared to other drivers who use headphones to communicate owing to the language barrier.

Ravi arranged the car seat so that Harsh could lie down peacefully. He even questioned Harsh about his breakfast intake, to which Harsh replied that he hadn't. After telling him to go to sleep, the driver woke him up in a nice restaurant an hour later.

READ | 'Alcohol has many benefits’: Chhattisgarh Congress leader gives drinking tips at de-addiction rally, goes viral

Harsh described the entire episode on LinkedIn while posting two images. Since it was shared, the post has gotten more than 44,000 likes. 'Uber India' called Harsh after the post gained popularity and requested Ravi's contact information to appreciate his kind deed.