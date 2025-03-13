A commuter, witnessing the incident a week ago, recorded a video of the trio and posted it on social media. He urged the police to take action against them, citing reckless riding and public nuisance.

A 23-year-old youth, riding his bike with two friends, was recently caught on video near Ragi Gudda Metro station. The video, which went viral on social media, showed the two friends kissing on the pillion seat.

The Jayanagar traffic police, taking notice of the video, tracked down the youth, who resides in JP Nagar. He was fined approximately Rs 4,000 for reckless riding without a helmet and for triple riding.

A commuter, witnessing the incident a week ago, recorded a video of the trio and posted it on social media. He urged the police to take action against them, citing reckless riding and public nuisance. The commuter claimed that when he confronted them about their reckless behavior, they verbally abused him. He further stated that the incident occurred between Ragi Gudda bus stop and the Metro station.

According to the Jayanagar traffic police, the youth works in a medical store. Upon the video going viral, he fled to Mysuru and switched off his mobile phone.

Using the address obtained from regional transport office (RTO) records, a police team visited the youth's residence. His father works as a security guard, and his mother is a domestic help. He is their only son and had dropped out of school. Police revealed that his mother had purchased the bike for him through a loan.

What did police say?

Police managed to contact the youth and persuaded him to return to Bengaluru. He informed the police that the pillion riders were his friends. He explained that they had attended a party and were returning home when they were recorded by the commuter.

"We slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 for violations such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, reckless riding and others, and let him go with a warning not to indulge in such activities in future," a traffic police officer said.