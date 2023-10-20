Bengaluru tenant secures flat in just one day, internet says 'impossible'

The struggle to find rental accommodation in Bengaluru, known as India's Silicon Valley, has gained notoriety, thanks to social media. However, a recent story of a tenant securing an apartment in just one day generated buzz.

The intricacies of finding a suitable rental accommodation in Bengaluru have captured the attention of both local residents and a wider audience, primarily due to the amplification provided by various social media platforms. A surge of posts has shed light on the difficulties faced by individuals seeking rental apartments in the bustling tech hub.

From accounts of landlords employing Class 12th academic scores as a criterion for tenant selection to brokers insisting on perusing LinkedIn profiles, coupled with the exorbitant rents charged for modest living spaces, the search for a comfortable place to reside in the 'Silicon Valley of India' has become an arduous task.

However, breaking the stereotype of this challenging narrative, a recent occurrence has been labeled an "anti-peak Bengaluru moment" as a tenant successfully secured an apartment within a mere day. The detailed account shared on Grapevine outlined the tenant's arrival on a Thursday, followed by a swift process involving a broker in Koramangala on Friday, finalizing the deal on Saturday, and seamlessly relocating to the new apartment by Sunday.

The post swiftly gained traction online, with social media users pouring in their opinions on the matter. Some attributed the apparent surplus of vacant flats to recent job layoffs in the area.

"In the wake of layoffs, an increasing number of individuals have opted to return to their hometowns, consequently leading to a decline in demand for rental properties. In the last four weeks alone, six residents vacated my former building," expressed one user.

Echoing a sentiment of concern, another comment read, "The situation seems rather dehumanizing. It appears one must either compromise on quality or be prepared to shell out a hefty sum."

Amidst these discussions, the spotlight shifted to the CEO and co-founder of Loop Health, who assumed the role of landlord for what has now been termed the "most-memed apartment" in Bengaluru. Situated on Indiranagar 80 feet road, adjacent to the popular café, Lazy Suzy, the apartment became a subject of online jest after the owner, a software engineer, announced a rent increase of Rs 10,000 owing to heightened demand.