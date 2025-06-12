Along with the post, Kumar also shared Ebbas' resume, highlighting his experience and skills as a full-stack developer.

Much like a rollercoaster, life has its ups and downs, where no one knows what turn life will take. A similar story of a Bengaluru techie who turned a delivery agent has been getting a lot of attention online.

Sharing his story on X, Nithin Kumar revealed his interaction with Padmanaban Ebbas, an entrepreneur with 19 years of experience as a full-stack developer who now delivers food not just for survival but also to rebuild his old business.

"My Swiggy delivery partner handed me this tonight. Mr. Padmanaban is a full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience. He once ran a software company. I asked if he wanted a job. He said, 'No, just trying to get my business back on track.' Let's get him the break he deserves. Do share it," Kumar wrote.

Along with the post, Kumar also shared Ebbas' resume, highlighting his experience and skills as a full-stack developer. The resume included a LinkedIn profile, email address and contact details.

"Hi, I am Padmanaban Ebbas - a full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience, and your Swiggy delivery partner tonight. I once ran a software company, led teams and built apps for global clients. Today, I deliver food, not just for survival but to rebuild from scratch. Every delivery helps me stand taller. I'd love to help you or your business, too."

Many people were touched by Padmanaban Ebbas determination and praised his efforts, while others advised him to learn modern AI tools to stay ahead.

One user wrote, 'There will be no issues to get work for people like him. Hustle is what differentiates the employed and unemployed!'

Another said, 'Dreams don't die. They wait for us to rise again.'

A third user commented, 'Since many days i was in search for someone who can make software for my hospital hope he can do it.. will try to connect him....thx.'

