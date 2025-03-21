A Bengaluru techie, recently, took to social media to share about his struggles in making ends meet, despite earning a handsome monthly income. Taking to Reddit, he shared his thoughts about a hard life in a post titled, "Why does life in a metro feel so fragile?"

"I'm a 26M living in Bangalore with my to be wife 26F. I earn about 1.5 L per month and have my family and an EMI to take care of in my hometown. I save up some money each month, let's say about 30-40k," he wrote.

The user went nostalgic about his childhood, expressing how he always dreamt of a substantial income and a steady relationship. However, this dream eventually faded away, as he got a "reality check".

"But that is not the point. As a child, earning this amount was a dream. Living in Bengaluru was a dream. Having a girlfriend, and a glamorous routine was a dream. But now that I'm living it, I feel like a fragile pot of flower that will crack one day all of a sudden", the Bengaluru techie wrote in the post.

Explaining further, he shared that although he's earning a substantial income every month, inflated prices in Bengaluru makes it difficult for him to lead a comfortable life.

"Why, you might ask ? Well, I'm living on thin ice. Not much saved up for a backup - If I lose my job, my EMIs and expensses will consume my savings in just 3-4 months. We're living in a PG now, not a flat - Even thinking about starting a hunt for flat in Bangalore kills my spirits. My parents are super dependent on me - If I don't send money home each month, they will not be able to survive. Amidst all this responsibility, the chaos of the city is just paralyzing - Everything is super inflated, and you don't even get decent (not great, just decent) things for a fair price. For a cheap price, you just the shittiest quality of food / grocery / stay / services", wrote the user.

Expressing his frustration, the techie further asks since when life became this "hard". Since when did life become this hard for someone earning a decent wage of 1.5L ? Is it just Bangalore, or is this the case everywhere else ?Sorry for the rant folks - but I needed to vent it out", he writes.

While many are sharing their own experiences, some are schooling the Bengaluru techie that real wealth is not linked with monetary income.

"Income isn't wealth. It's a sad realisation.The only people who get to be secure have generational wealth. Everyone else gets to face the heat", an user commented.

"Cheer Up , Buddy post marriage both you and your wife would earn and your salaries would get clubbed. So this time also shall pass. Yes over the next few years, buying a home in Bangalore or any of the Tier 1 cities would be pretty difficult as inflation has hit everything, food, real estate, services. So we can't run away from it.See how you can increase your savings to survive for longer during tough times. Control unwanted expenses for now", a second wrote.