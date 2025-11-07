Bengaluru software engineers earn almost 4 times more than Ahmedabad; here's where Dekhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai stand

According to the data, Bengaluru offers the highest with an average annual package of 34.98 lakh to a software engineer.

The salary difference between software engineers across Indian cities has grown significantly. According to Levels.fyi latest date, 2025 Salary Heatmap, Bengaluru continues to dominant the chart with an average annual package of Rs 35 lakh, while engineers in Ahmedabad earn less than one-fourth of the figure. This sharp difference exposes the growing pay gap between tech hubs.

Levels.fyi, a California-based company one of the most reliable sources for professionals wanting to compare salaries. This platform gathers verified, user-submitted compensation data and provides detailed insights across various roles in technology, finance, healthcare, and retail. It also breaks down salary components such as base pay, stock options, and bonuses.

Software engineer salaries in different Indian cities

According to the data, Bengaluru offers the highest with an average annual package of 34.98 lakh to software engineers, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 3-.26 lakh. Delhi NCR stands at third position with Rs 21.38 lakh, whereas Pune and Mumbai report averages below Rs 20 lakh. Next comes Chennai with Rs 18.29 lakh, and Kolkata and Ahmedabad trail far behind with Rs 9.15 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh, respectively.

This means a software engineer in Bengaluru earns almost four times more than one in Ahmedabad. This highlights how tech hubs and demand influence pay scales in India’s major cities.

Real-time, user-submitted salary data?

Levels.fyi report shows a detailed look at compensation trends by location, organisation, and experience level. Bengaluru's top-paying firms like Amazon, Google, and Oracle rank among the highest payers. Since the data is crowdsourced, it presents a real-time and realistic view of earnings.

About Levels.fyi

Founded in 2017, Levels.fyi started as a small side project but quickly grew into a global platform for pay transparency. The platform now has over 1.5 million monthly users. The firm was originally designed to help job seekers understand and compare internal career levels across companies, especially after many employees discovered they had been “down-levelled” or placed in lower roles than expected. The platform aims to make such structures visible to prevent pay disparities and confusion.

To ensure authenticity, Levels.fyi verifies submissions using proof documents like offer letters and tax forms, along with identity checks and outlier detection. Beyond engineering, it also provides comparisons of employee benefits, allowing job seekers to evaluate perks such as healthcare, gym access, transportation, and work-life balance at leading firms like Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

Also read: This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...