Bengaluru software engineer writes note on loneliness, netizens give suggestion to spice up life

A 24-year-old Bengaluru IT developer penned a letter which is going viral on social media platforms about feeling lonely and overwhelmed in life.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

An age-old question has led to several discussions over the years, “Can money buy happiness”? A 24-year-old software developer from Bengaluru who posted about feeling "overwhelmed" and "lonely" in their life while making 58 lakhs recently started one such conversation on Twitter. 

Originally posted on Grapevine, an app for candid office chats. The 24-year-old revealed that he made Rs 58 lakh annually working in Bengaluru for an FAANG company. The word FAANG stands for the shares of five well-known American technological businesses.

It gained a lot of attention after it was shared on Twitter and several users had a lot to say about it. 

The individual stated that he had been employed for the previous 2.9 years and that he was "feeling saturated in life" in the note. He continued by saying that he has been experiencing life-related overload and loneliness. Additionally, the 24-year-old requested guidance on how to spice up his life. The caption of the image published by a user going by the handle Sukhada on Twitter reads, "The other India."

Here’s what the post read and how users have reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

