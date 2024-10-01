Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

Bengaluru residents were left amazed when the sky lit up with stunning hues of pink, green, and yellow. Many initially believed it to be an unusual cloud formation or atmospheric phenomenon. Social media quickly buzzed with excitement as locals shared photos and videos of the mysterious lights.

One X user posted a photo and commented, “Bengaluru skies being just magical! What is this phenomenon even called?”

The answer soon came. The lights were caused by Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS), a rare, non-periodic comet passing close to Earth. Unlike well-known comets like Halley’s Comet, non-periodic comets are unpredictable and rarely seen. This made the sighting all the more special for those in Bengaluru.

Astrophysicists explained that non-periodic comets like Comet C/2023 A3 are “outsiders to our solar system,” adding to the excitement of the event. Over the past two days, many residents and photographers have captured breathtaking images of the comet and its colourful glow. Some observed a streak of light across the sky, while others noticed iridescent clouds.

The comet, discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China in January 2023, has been a rare treat for sky-watchers. People in Hyderabad also have a chance to spot the comet until October 2.

This rare cosmic event has left Bengaluru in awe, with many feeling lucky to witness such a celestial spectacle.