Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

The screenshot serves as a clever promotional strategy for the saree store ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival, an important occasion in South India where married women worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, fertility and harmony.

A saree store in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media with its innovative ad design that resembles a ChatGPT-style AI chatbot prompt. The display spotted in the store asks, "Why is the Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?" and is being lauded for its unique way of connecting with customers. The screenshot serves as a clever promotional strategy for the saree store ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival, an important occasion in South India where married women worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, fertility and harmony. According to the interface, the festival is celebrated on the second Friday of the month of Shravan.

A X user shared the image and wrote, "Local saree shop in Bangalore using ChatGPT mobile interface for an ad is a first. Earlier, it would be the Google search bar design. Just Bangalore things, I guess.."

The image of the ad went viral on X and many praised it, calling it a new form of digital marketing.

