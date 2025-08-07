Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeViral

VIRAL

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

The screenshot serves as a clever promotional strategy for the saree store ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival, an important occasion in South India where married women worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, fertility and harmony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

TRENDING NOW

A saree store in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media with its innovative ad design that resembles a ChatGPT-style AI chatbot prompt. The display spotted in the store asks, "Why is the Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?" and is being lauded for its unique way of connecting with customers. The screenshot serves as a clever promotional strategy for the saree store ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival, an important occasion in South India where married women worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, fertility and harmony. According to the interface, the festival is celebrated on the second Friday of the month of Shravan.

A X user shared the image and wrote, "Local saree shop in Bangalore using ChatGPT mobile interface for an ad is a first. Earlier, it would be the Google search bar design. Just Bangalore things, I guess.."

Check out the post here:

 

 

The image of the ad went viral on X and many praised it, calling it a new form of digital marketing.

One user wrote, "IFascinating. Didn’t know. Do they do BNPL on their own books?

Another commented, "Haha, evolution started first in Bangalore."

A third user said, ''Every single person desires to have a superpower that allows them to be exponentially better than any other human. Desire is so deeply rooted that we have tons of movies on this theme. But we assume that any human who gets this superpower will be noble and save the world.

A fourth user wrote, ''Someone I know recently lost a family member. The medical bills crossed 20 lakh in just four weeks, and only half was covered by insurance, and now the family is in debt. This is the sad part of our healthcare system. If we truly want to improve the quality of life in India, we must start by making healthcare accessible and affordable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became...
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and...
Redefining India’s Digital Edge: How Amit Choubey’s Global Playbook is Powering Industry 4.0
Amit Choubey: Powering India's Industry 4.0 with a Global Digital Playbook
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE