Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

In a case of animal cruelty, a female domestic help allegedly threw a pet dog named Goofy in a lift of an apartment floor in Bengaluru. The dog immediately died after the incident. The owner filed a complaint after being aware of it after which the police arrested the accused.
A horrific case of animal cruelty took place in Bagaluru in Bengaluru, in which a female domestic help allegedly mistreated a pet dog named Goofy after which he died. The incident happened on October 31 in an apartment complex which was recorded on CCTV footage. In the CCTV video, the woman can be seen throwing the dog to the floor inside a lift on the apartment floor.
The accused, identified as Pushpalatha, allegedly abused the dog to extreme levels. Goofy’s owner, Rashi Poojari, was looking for his dog and later examined the CCTV footage from which he came to know about the cruel incident. He then filed a complaint with the police, which registered an FIR at the Bagaluru Police Station and a case under section 325 BNS and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and arrested the accused.
Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita considers intentional harm or killing of animals as a criminal offence punishable with up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine. According to police officials, the offence allows for arrest without a warrant.
The police reports regarding the case pointed out that the house help was working with the family for around one and a half months. Pushpalatha has been on the run since the case was registered.