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Bengaluru SHOCKER: Medical college professor says 'I Love you' to female student in class, later gets beaten up; watch

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Bengaluru SHOCKER: Medical college professor says 'I Love you' to female student in class, later gets beaten up; watch

In a bizarre incident from Bengaluru, an assistant professor of Medical college allegedly proposed to a female student in front of the class and distributed chocolates, but was later thrashed by the girl and students in campus.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Medical college professor says 'I Love you' to female student in class, later gets beaten up; watch
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In a bizarre incident from Bengaluru, a 50-year-old assistant professor of Medical college allegedly proposed to a female student in front of the class and distributed chocolates, but was later thrashed by the girl and students. The video of this incident from Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in T. Begur near Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural has now gone viral. 

Here's what happened

In the video, the professor was seen addressing a class, where he can be heard saying 'I love you' to a female student. The girl later stood up and confronted the professor and asked to take this matter to the Principal. In response, the teacher shockingly alleged that 'Didn't you say I love you?'  In the next video, the students were seen thrashing the professor in the campus. 

However, the authenticity of the online claims regarding the video can not be independently verified.

Netizens react

One user said, 'The confidence of a middle aged Indian man is unmatched in this world.' Another said, 'The story is sad and creepy on so many levels and makes one wonder about the influence of Bollywood and 'Viral videos' on real life actions.'

However few defended his actions, commenting, 'Other side of the coin could be—I think he was sarcastic and wanted to teach her a lesson and reveal her behavior (flirting to get good marks may be) in front of the class.'

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