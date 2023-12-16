Headlines

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Bengaluru resident Harshitha expressed her shock on social media after finding a dead cockroach in her Zomato-ordered chicken fried rice from Tapri By The Corner restaurant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

The growing concern over encountering insects in restaurant meals has once again come to light, as a Bengaluru resident named Harshitha recently experienced an unsettling incident. Harshitha took to social media to express her shock after discovering a dead cockroach in the chicken fried rice she had ordered through Zomato.

The incident unfolded after Harshitha ordered the meal from Tapri By The Corner restaurant located in Koramangala 5th Block. Outraged and disgusted, she shared a video of the unwelcome discovery on social media, urging Zomato for an "immediate resolution." In her post, she tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, the Department of Consumer Affairs, and the delivery app.

"I ordered chicken fried rice on Zomato from the restaurant TAPRI BY THE CORNER. I got a cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order. This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution," Harshitha wrote in her post.

Following the viral post, Zomato responded to Harshitha's tweet, expressing their surprise and concern. The official response read, "That’s really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling. Could you please help us with your registered contact number/order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?"

The incident sparked a reaction from the online community, with users expressing their disappointment and calling for strict action against such lapses in food safety.

One user commented, "Not expected from you, Zomato," while another stated, "Not accepted; strict action should be taken."

As the incident gains attention on social media, it raises concerns about the need for enhanced hygiene and quality control measures in the food delivery industry. 

